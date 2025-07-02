Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in FormFactor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FormFactor by 4,732.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORM opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,818. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $93,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,496.68. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FORM

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.