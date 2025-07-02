Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBCF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 811.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Up 3.5%

SBCF stock opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

