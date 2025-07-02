Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 6.3%

AAP stock opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.59. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is -17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

