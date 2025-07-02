Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,741.24. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. CONMED Corporation has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.38 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

