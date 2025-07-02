Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,186 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 15,381.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 341.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Erik Aldag purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,820.65. This represents a 30.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,790.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,306. The trade was a 250.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $124,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $90.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MTX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

