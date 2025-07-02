Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,212 Shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in St. Joe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,449,000 after purchasing an additional 252,906 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,415,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 2,785.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in St. Joe by 373.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 118,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,981,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64. St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Further Reading

