Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 14,000 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PTGX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.44. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $80,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,990. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,360.76. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

