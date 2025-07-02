Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,476 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,823 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 355,748 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,786 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth $5,134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth $203,000. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Yelp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 21,235 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 29.5% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 213,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,144.80. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,904 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $492,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 145,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,538,543.52. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,345 shares of company stock worth $2,147,176 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YELP opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on YELP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

