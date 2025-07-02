Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,647 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 138,747 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,487,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,587,000 after buying an additional 378,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Privia Health Group news, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 10,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $240,508.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 59,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,947.36. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $352,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,368 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.