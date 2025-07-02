Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,081 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,878.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 139,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $9,488,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $84.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

