Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,151 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,344 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in AAR were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in AAR by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AAR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AAR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.20 and a beta of 1.44. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

