Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,214 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Energizer were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENR. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Energizer by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 184.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 164.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick J. Moore bought 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,500. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

