Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 229 Shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of City worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of City by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of City by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at City

In related news, Director James M. Parsons acquired 2,200 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.38 per share, with a total value of $269,236.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,426. This represents a 440.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $162,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,902.60. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,899 shares of company stock valued at $339,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

City Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. City Holding Company has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. City had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

