Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,076 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SEM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Select Medical announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 714,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861,288. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja acquired 21,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,636.78. This represents a 47.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

