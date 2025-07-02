Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,384 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Everus Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Everus Construction Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

