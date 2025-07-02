Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 938 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.41.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $703.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $654.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $642.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

