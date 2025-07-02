Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 9,797 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Premier were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Premier by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,339.19. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 76,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,354.82. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,119 shares of company stock valued at $321,676. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

