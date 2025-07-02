Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $907,000 Position in Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at $290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 783.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 89.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE GOLF opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $703.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

