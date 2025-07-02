Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,908 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Impinj worth $21,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,442,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,009,000 after buying an additional 104,861 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,527,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,897,000 after buying an additional 473,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,654,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3,824.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,310,000 after buying an additional 424,851 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj stock opened at $112.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 10.96 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,799.55 and a beta of 1.64. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $239.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.15.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

