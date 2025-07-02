Infrastructure Stocks To Watch Today – June 30th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Oracle, Broadcom, Coinbase Global, Cisco Systems, and Alibaba Group are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build and operate the physical systems—such as roads, bridges, airports, energy grids, pipelines, water treatment facilities and telecommunications networks—essential for economic activity. These businesses typically generate stable, often regulated or contract-based cash flows and may offer consistent dividends, making them appealing to investors seeking income and defensive exposure to long-term public and private infrastructure spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $157.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,493,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,596,430. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $159.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.36. 40,901,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,626,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.26. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $9.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $220.11. 19,414,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $227.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.15. The firm has a market cap of $618.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.57. 12,811,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,589,305. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $277.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $350.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,156,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.67 and its 200-day moving average is $240.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $382.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 15,555,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $273.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $69.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.81. 7,584,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,958,957. The stock has a market cap of $269.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Read More