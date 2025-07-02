ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Cfra Research raised ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 49,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ING Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ING Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Group stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. ING Group has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, analysts forecast that ING Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

