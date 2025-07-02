Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,806,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 27,298.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,744,100,000 after purchasing an additional 661,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,433,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,073,000 after purchasing an additional 149,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,710 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,382,134.60. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $299.99 on Wednesday. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $173.00 and a twelve month high of $329.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

