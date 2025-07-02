IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 41710140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IREN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IREN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

IREN Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. IREN had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in IREN during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in IREN during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in IREN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IREN in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

