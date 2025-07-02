iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $60.09, with a volume of 10783599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 53,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,374,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 817,785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

