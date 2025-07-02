iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,709 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 49,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EWA opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

