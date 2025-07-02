Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in argenex were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in argenex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of argenex during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of argenex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in argenex by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in argenex by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $542.47 on Wednesday. argenex SE has a 52-week low of $429.27 and a 52-week high of $678.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.34 million. argenex had a net margin of 40.20% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ARGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of argenex from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of argenex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.93.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

