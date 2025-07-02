Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,970,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,739 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Janus International Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Janus International Group by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in Janus International Group by 9,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JBI opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.24. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

