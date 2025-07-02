JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 47,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

