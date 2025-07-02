JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $292.65. The stock has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.15.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

