JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $292.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

