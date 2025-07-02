JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

JPM opened at $290.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $292.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.