Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $9,094,452.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,014,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,140,545.66. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of K opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.28. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

