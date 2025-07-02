Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 41425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kenon by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Kenon by 1,139.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

