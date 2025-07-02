Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,639,565 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $26,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

