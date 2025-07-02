Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 100.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,802 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.85. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,551.68. This represents a 72.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

