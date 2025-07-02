Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Cut by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,540,000 after purchasing an additional 696,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $306,863,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $196,374,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,324,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,562,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $557.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.