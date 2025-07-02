MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

