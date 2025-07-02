Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,053.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.59. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Atlassian's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,390,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

