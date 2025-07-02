Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,727 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,874.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381,436 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $251,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $161,052,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

