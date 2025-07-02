Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,348 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WTW stock opened at $307.61 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $255.19 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.55 and a 200-day moving average of $317.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -736.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.