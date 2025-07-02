Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,298 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after buying an additional 18,712,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,348,000 after buying an additional 534,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 23,683,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,718,000 after buying an additional 1,450,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,252 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

