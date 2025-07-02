Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,202 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Whirlpool worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. Whirlpool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 751.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

