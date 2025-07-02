Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,070 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of HF Sinclair worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,197,000 after buying an additional 617,218 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.48.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -259.74%.

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

