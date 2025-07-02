Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Comerica worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Comerica by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 165,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $869,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $6,901,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $73.45.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

