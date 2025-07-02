Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Robert Half by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Trading Up 4.2%

Robert Half stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.00%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

