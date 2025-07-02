Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Entergy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $88.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

