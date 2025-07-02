Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,841.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Tepp RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $108.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.