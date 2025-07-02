Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 21,697 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EQT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $5,119,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EQT by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

