Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,929 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE NSC opened at $262.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.74 and a 200-day moving average of $239.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

