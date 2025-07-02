Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,975 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

